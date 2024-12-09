Storm Darragh: Debris falls from rooftop of flats as ‘high winds’ buffet Worthing
West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service sent two fire engines and an aerial ladder platform to an incident at Steyne Gardens on Sunday, December 8.
Upon arrival, the fire service said crews found debris falling from the roof as a result of the high winds.
Sussex Police were also in attendance, and helped West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service make the area safe.
A West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Yesterday (8 December) at 3.05pm we responded to an incident at Steyne Gardens, Worthing.
“Joint Fire Control sent two fire engines and an aerial ladder platform from Worthing to the scene.
“Upon arrival crews found debris coming falling from the rooftop, as a result of the high winds.
“Officers from Sussex Police closed the road and fire crews made the area safe.”