Debris was reported ‘falling from the rooftop’ of a block of flats in Worthing as a result of the ‘high winds’ caused by Storm Darragh.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service sent two fire engines and an aerial ladder platform to an incident at Steyne Gardens on Sunday, December 8.

Upon arrival, the fire service said crews found debris falling from the roof as a result of the high winds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Police were also in attendance, and helped West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service make the area safe.

Debris was reported ‘falling from the rooftop’ of a block of flats in Worthing as a result of the ‘high winds’ caused by Storm Darragh. Pictures by Eddie Mitchell

A West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Yesterday (8 December) at 3.05pm we responded to an incident at Steyne Gardens, Worthing.

“Joint Fire Control sent two fire engines and an aerial ladder platform from Worthing to the scene.

“Upon arrival crews found debris coming falling from the rooftop, as a result of the high winds.

“Officers from Sussex Police closed the road and fire crews made the area safe.”