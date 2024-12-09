More than 120 emergency incidents were caused by Storm Darragh in West Sussex over the weekend.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for West Sussex, predicting that ‘strong winds would likely leading to some disruption and damage’.

"We attended over 120 emergencies over the weekend during Storm Darragh, the majority of which were fallen trees,” West Sussex Highways revealed on Monday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thank you for keeping us informed by calling in emergencies on 01243 642105 and using our online reporting channels for non emergencies: https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/roads-and-travel/make-an-enquiry-or-report-a-problem-with-a-road-or-pavement/.”

More than 120 emergency incidents were caused by Storm Darragh in West Sussex over the weekend. Photo: West Sussex Highways

Just days after reopening to the public, Worthing Pier had to be closed on Saturday morning due to Storm Darragh. The footage, taken by a drone flying over Worthing Pier, showed that the pier was completely empty and showed dozens of waves crashing on the shore.

Debris was also reported 'falling from the rooftop' of a block of flats in Worthing.

Attractions including Glow Wild at Wakehurst, Borde Hill in Handcross and Highdown Gardens in Worthing were forced to close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Met Office said on Saturday: “Storm Darragh is moving across the UK bringing very strong winds, heavy rain and some hill snow.

“Today will be a very windy day across the UK, especially in the west. A Red Severe Weather Warning for wind has been in force until 11am on December 7 for western and southern Wales as well as English counties around the Bristol Channel. In Wales gusts of 93mph were recorded overnight at Capel Curig and 92mph Aberdaron.

“Multiple severe weather warnings are in force across the UK for Storm Darragh. An amber warning for wind covers the whole of Northern Ireland as well as the western coasts of Wales and England, the whole of England and Wales are covered by a yellow warning for wind until tomorrow.”

How to stay safe in strong winds

This is the advice from the Met Office:

– Don't risk injury to others or damage to your property, check for loose items outside your home and plan how you could secure them in high winds. Items include: bins, plant pots, garden furniture (bring inside or secure in place), trampolines (turn upside down or secure with tent pegs) and sheds (ensure doors are locked) like bins, plant pots, garden furniture or trampolines.

– Being outside in high winds makes you more vulnerable to injury. Stay indoors as much as possible. If you do go out, try not to walk or shelter close to buildings and trees.