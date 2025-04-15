This is due to a single-vehicle collision this afternoon (Tuesday, April 15).

Photos taken at the scene show a bus has become stuck, when trying to turn around to avoid the road closure.

An AA Traffic News report read: “Road closed and heavy traffic due to rolled over car on A24 Findon Road both ways between A280 Long Furlong (Findon Roundabout) and Cissbury Avenue.”

Firefighters have joined police officers and paramedics at the scene of the incident.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called at 3.18pm this afternoon to reports of a road traffic collision involving one vehicle on the A24 Findon Road near Findon Valley.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines and a heavy rescue tender to the scene.

“The road is likely to remain closed for some time this afternoon, and drivers are urged to avoid the area.”

A spokesperson for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “Ambulance crews attended, assessed and treated two patients on scene before taking them to Worthing Hospital for further medical treatment.”

The AA reported increasing delays on Grove Lodge roundabout westbound between A27 Upper Brighton Road and A27 Arundel Road. Motorists are traveling at an average speed of 15 mph.

There are also delays on A27 Upper Brighton Road westbound between Church Lane and Hadley Avenue. Motorists are traveling at an average speed of ten mph.

