Three students who said they ‘felt like we were going to die’ after being cut off by the tide in East Sussex were rescued by a local RNLI crew.

Newhaven RNLI launched its lifeboat to Flagstaff Point, near Cuckmere Haven, after being tasked by the Coastguard.

There, volunteers found the three students located on a small section of beach. The RNLI crew said they had initially been spotted by surfers who moved them to a safe spot and called for help.

A spokesperson for the RNLI said: “Newhaven RNLI’s volunteer lifeboat crew were paged at 1.05pm to three students cut off by the tide on Thursday, January 16.

The students being rescued. Photo: Still from RNLI video

“The crew manoeuvred through shallow waters to reach them and gave them lifejackets.

“After an initial assessment the casualties were taken back to Newhaven lifeboat station.”

One of the rescuees, Prashik Sonawane, a master's student, said: “We went to Seven Sisters for a walk and got stranded due to the high tide.

“‘The water was coming towards the bottom of the cliff, with no way for us to get back.

‘We were all very anxious – none of us could swim. We felt like we were going to die.'

Once the lifeboat safely returned to Newhaven lifeboat station, the casualties received further care from the ambulance service.

The rescue marked new volunteer Steve Hopson’s first mission.

He said: “When the pager went off, the adrenaline kicked in. It was the first time I’d heard it since getting it. As we made our way to the casualties, I felt the tension of my first shout, but remained calm and focused.

“As we approached the beach, it was a relief to see them on their feet. Thankfully, there were no injuries, and they were able to board the inshore lifeboat (ILB) with relative ease.

“Once on the ILB, it was clear the casualties were cold, and frightened.'