Sussex Police issue statement after suspected bomb discovered on West Sussex beach

Littlehampton beach has been sealed off at the pier after a suspected bomb was found.

The incident was reported around 3.30pm this afternoon (May 1).

Pictures show Sussex Police officers and Coastguard crews assisting at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “Littlehampton Coastguard Rescue Team has been sent to a report of suspected ordnance near Littlehampton beach, made at about 3.20pm on May 1.

“Sussex Police has also been alerted.”

A further update from Sussex Police said: “Police responded to a report at 3.30pm (1 May) of a suspected explosive shell or flare being found on the beach, near the coastguard tower, on Littlehampton beach.

“After liaison with EOD it has been confirmed that it is not an explosive ordnance.”

Arun District Council has warned the public to stay away from the area.

A statement from the council said: “The promenade at Littlehampton beach has been closed temporarily at the Western end by the coastguard tower, due to a suspected bomb under the tower.

“The beach has been cleared, and the public toilets are closed.

“Emergency services are on the way. Please stay away from the area.”

1 . Pictures show taped off seafront as emergency services rush to West Sussex beach New pictures show a taped off seafront amid an ongoing incident on a West Sussex beach. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . Pictures show taped off seafront as emergency services rush to West Sussex beach New pictures show a taped off seafront amid an ongoing incident on a West Sussex beach. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . Pictures show taped off seafront as emergency services rush to West Sussex beach New pictures show a taped off seafront amid an ongoing incident on a West Sussex beach. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures