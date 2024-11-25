The emergency services, including the Shoreham RNLI, rushed to Brunswick Terrace in Hove shortly before 8am today (Monday, November 25).

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) joined the emergency response ‘following concerns for a person in the sea’.

"The person was rescued by the coastguard and brought to Brighton Marina where they met ambulance crews,” a SECAmb spokesperson said.

"The person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.”

Sussex Police said officers were ‘alerted to a man in difficulty in the sea’ in Hove about 7.52am.

A spokesperson added: “The man was recovered from the water and has been transported to hospital for treatment.”

The Shoreham RNLI launched its all weather lifeboat to the incident.

A statement read: “The crew proceeded to the scene and pulled the casualty from the water onto the lifeboat before administering first aid.

“The lifeboat then took the casualty to Brighton Marina to a waiting ambulance who took the person to hospital for treatment. Our inshore lifeboat also launched to assist but was stood down shortly after launching.

“If you see someone in difficulty in the water, always phone 999 and ask for the coastguard #RNLI #SavingLivesAtSea”

1 . Hove sea rescue South East Coast Ambulance Service joined the emergency response ‘following concerns for a person in the sea’ in Hove. Photo: Eddie Michell