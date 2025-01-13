Teenage girl, 14, missing from Eastbourne
Police are appealing for help locating a teenager who has gone missing from Eastbourne.
Lottie, 14, was last seen this morning (Monday, January 13) at around 9.15am in Shinewater, according to Sussex Police.
A spokesperson for the police force said: “Lottie is 5’3”, with black shoulder length hair.
"She was last seen wearing a red hoodie, grey jogging bottoms and white Nike trainers.
"If you see Lottie, call 101 quoting reference number 298 of 13/01.”
