Teenage girl, 14, missing from Eastbourne

Megan Baker
Lottie. Photo: Sussex PoliceLottie. Photo: Sussex Police
Police are appealing for help locating a teenager who has gone missing from Eastbourne.

Lottie, 14, was last seen this morning (Monday, January 13) at around 9.15am in Shinewater, according to Sussex Police.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “Lottie is 5’3”, with black shoulder length hair.

"She was last seen wearing a red hoodie, grey jogging bottoms and white Nike trainers.

"If you see Lottie, call 101 quoting reference number 298 of 13/01.”

