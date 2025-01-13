Lottie. Photo: Sussex Police

Police are appealing for help locating a teenager who has gone missing from Eastbourne.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lottie, 14, was last seen this morning (Monday, January 13) at around 9.15am in Shinewater, according to Sussex Police.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “Lottie is 5’3”, with black shoulder length hair.

"She was last seen wearing a red hoodie, grey jogging bottoms and white Nike trainers.

"If you see Lottie, call 101 quoting reference number 298 of 13/01.”