The fire service attended an incident on the M23 between Junctions 9 and 10 at 2.16pm this afternoon (July 1).

Upon arrival, crews found a lorry ‘well alight’.

Although firefighters have extinguished the blaze, the fire service said Lanes 1 and 2 on the M23 are currently closed.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service has advised motorists to avoid the area.

A West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 2.16pm to a large vehicle fire on the M23 between Junction 9 and 10, Gatwick to Crawley.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised three fire engines to the scene.

“Upon arrival crews found a lorry well alight. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using a hose reel and foam.

“Lanes 1 and 2 on the M23 currently remain closed and people are being advised to avoid the area.”

More to follow.

1 . Three fire engines called to ‘large vehicle fire’ between Gatwick and Crawley Three fire engines were called to a ‘large vehicle fire’ involving a lorry between Gatwick and Crawley, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service have said. Photo: Google