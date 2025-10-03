Three hospitalised after police car involved in 'head-on collision' in Eastbourne

A serious emergency incident unfolded on A259 Pevensey Bay Road, shortly before 7pm, on Thursday (October 2). An air ambulance landed nearby, and the road was reportedly closed eastbound, towards the Langney Rise junction.

Sussex Traffic Watch reported on social media, at 6.20am on Friday, that the road was ‘open in both directions’, after the completion of recovery work.

Sussex Police then issued a statement at 7.45am.

This read: “Emergency services responded to a report of a head-on collision involving a Suzuki Wagon R vehicle and a marked police car in Pevensey Bay Road, Eastbourne, at 6.40pm on Thursday.

“The driver of the Suzuki vehicle and two police officers in the police vehicle were all taken to hospital with injuries. The driver remains in hospital undergoing medical treatment while the officers have since been discharged.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision and any witnesses, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, is asked to get in touch.”

A helicopter from the Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) charity was dispatched to Eastbourne.

A KSS spokesperson said: “Our crew arrived on scene at 19:23 where they worked with SECAmb, Sussex Police, [East] Sussex Fire and Rescue Service to help treat the patient, involved in a road traffic collision.”

Information can be reported to the police by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101, quoting Operation Phase.

