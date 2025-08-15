Three-vehicle A27 crash causes delays near Emsworth

Drivers could face lengthy delays on the A27 this afternoon after a crash involving three vehicles has left the eastbound carriageway ‘partially blocked’, according to reports.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the AA Traffic Watch website, it’s been reported that the incident happened shortly after 1.20pm on Friday (15 August) just past the B2149 Park Road South, near the Langstone roundabout.

Traffic is queueing in the area as emergency services attended the scene.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journeys and consider alternative routes while the scene was cleared.

Updates to follow on this incident.