Tributes left at West Sussex scene where young woman died and two others seriously injured

Poignant tributes are being left at a West Sussex spot where a young woman died and two other members of her family were seriously injured on Saturday.

The touching floral displays are being laid outside Crawley Leisure Park where a 25-year-old woman was killed and her 12-year-old sister, and 19-year-old cousin, were seriously hurt during a crash involving a BMW vehicle.

Sussex Police said a man was arrested at the scene of the collision in London Road, Crawley, during which, they said, a car ‘collided with three pedestrians’ outside the leisure park at around 8.36 pm on Saturday (April 12).

A 33-year-old man from Crawley was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs.

Chief Inspector James Davidson said: “Our thoughts are with the victims’ family at this difficult time and we ask that the public respect their right to privacy.

“I’d like to reassure the community that we swiftly arrested a suspect in connection with this tragic incident, and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances.”

Anyone with any information about what happened is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Roberton, or email [email protected]

