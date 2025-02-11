Two drivers were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision on the A275, Sussex Police has said.

Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision in Cooksbridge near Lewes on Sunday evening (February 9).

“Emergency services were called to Resting Oak Hill, on the A275, just before 7pm, to reports of a collision between a black Suzuki and a blue Hyundai,” a police spokesperson said.

"Both drivers were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or events leading up to it, or has any relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 899 of 9/2.”