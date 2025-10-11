Two people hospitalised following ‘head on collision’ on A272 in East Sussex
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said that the incident took place on Tuesday, September 9 at around 4.40pm on the A272 between Piltdown and Newick.
The spokesperson said: “It was reported that a black Audi A3 collided with a red Toyota Aygo in the opposite carriageway.
“Both drivers were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries.
“Officers are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry in an ongoing investigation and would like to identify the driver of another vehicle that is believed to have been within close proximity to the incident but did not remain at the scene.
“We also encourage anyone who witnessed the incident or who has relevant information such as CCTV, mobile or dashcam footage to report it to us.
“Information can be reported by emailing [email protected] or by dialling 101 quoting serial 1018 of 09/09.”