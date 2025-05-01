Two people rescued from the water near Chichester Marina

Two people were rescued from the waters near the Marina

Coastguard Rescue teams rescued two people from the waters of Chichester Marina last week.

The Selsey team were paged to the incident, in the water just outside the Lock, on April 26 at approximately 8pm. Hayling Lifeboats, Coastguard Helicopter Rescue 175, Sussex Police, Ambulance Service and Hayling Coastguard Rescue Team were all also tasked.

the Hayling Lifeboat Team managed to pull one person out of the water and recovered the other, who was able to return to his vessel.

Both patients were suffering from hypothermia and, after being treated by paramedics, were transported to hospital.

"Thank you to Chichester Marina and the duty lock keeper for his quick thinking and allowing us to use their facilities for the casualties,” a spokesperson for the Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team said.”

Following the incident, the team has issued a warning about the dangers of the open water, urging members of the public to stay safe as temperatures climb.

"Always wear a Personal flotation device (PFD),” a spokesperson said. “Always carry a means of calling for help on your person. Always tell someone else where you're going and when you'll be back. Don't drink and drown.

"The sea and alcohol do not mix. We advise against setting out to sea if you have been or are drinking alcohol. If you have been drinking, your judgement will be impaired and you will be more likely to make mistakes, which at sea could be life-threatening. Alcohol is a contributory factor in a significant number of coastal drownings every year.