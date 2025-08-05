Waste collection truck caught fire in Worthing: Rubbish had to be ejected and road closure put in place

Worthing Borough Council said a fire ‘developed in the rear’ of one of its litter collection trucks on Sunday afternoon (August 3) – ‘forcing the crew to eject the load’ in Bedford Row.

“We’re not sure how the fire started, but suspect that a combustible material was irresponsibly put in one of the bins along our promenade or in our town centre,” a council spokesperson said.

"When a fire develops in one of our trucks, it's policy for our crews to eject the load at the earliest opportunity to ensure everyone’s safety and protect the vehicle.

"This also allows West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service to tackle the hazard as safely and easily as possible.

“Our team stayed with the pile of litter throughout, and once it was confirmed as safe, they reloaded the litter back into the vehicle and disposed of it as normal."

Bedford Row was temporarily closed after the incident, around midday, but was ‘back open within an hour’.

The council added: “We can only apologise for any inconvenience caused during the temporary incident.”

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it was called at 12.30pm, to ‘reports of a fire in a refuse lorry’, in Marine Place.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines to the scene,” a statement read.

“Upon arrival firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to check for hot spots and confirmed there were no signs of fire.”

The fire crews left the scene at 12.50pm.

1 . Worthing emergency incident Rubbish had to be ejected, and a road closure put in place, after a waste collection truck caught fire in Bedford Row. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

