Watch as crews rush to wildfire outside Horsham

A wildfire outside Horsham involved ten hectares of woodland and fields.

Crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called at 1.45pm to reports of a wildfire at Saxton Farm, Nuthurst Road, Monk’s Gate.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised ten fire engines and vehicles, as well as a water carrier to the scene,” a fire service spokesperson said, on Sunday (August 24).

“Upon arrival firefighters were faced with fire in the fields and woodland.

A large wildfire broke out at Saxton Farm, Nuthurst Road, Monk's Gate. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"They used hose reels, off-road vehicles and a compressed air foam solution to bring the fire under control.

“As of 5.44pm one fire engine and the water carrier remain at the scene dampening down and monitoring the area.”

The fire issued a social media statement just after 3.10pm.

“We are at the scene of a large wildfire, involving ten hectares of woodland and fields at Saxton Farm, Nuthurst Road, Munk’s Gate,” the fire service reported.

“Ten fire engines and a water carrier are in attendance. If you live nearby please keep your doors and windows closed.

“Please avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely.”

The cause of the fire is yet to be revealed.

Traffic delays have been reported on Nuthurst Road and surrounding routes.