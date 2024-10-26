West Sussex emergency incident: A285 temporarily closed after collision
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The A285 was temporarily closed after a collision earlier today (Saturday, October 26).
A road traffic collision reportedly happened around 1.30pm on the A285 Station Road in Petworth. Traffic delays were being reported.
An AA Traffic News report read: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash, two vehicles involved on A285 Station Road both ways from Kilsham Lane to The Badgers Pub.”
X account @SussexIncidents reported that motorists should avoid Coultershaw bridge after the two vehicle collision – involving a pick-up truck, adding: “Emergency services are on scene.”
Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.