West Sussex emergency incident: A285 temporarily closed after collision

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 26th Oct 2024, 18:33 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2024, 19:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The A285 was temporarily closed after a collision earlier today (Saturday, October 26).

A road traffic collision reportedly happened around 1.30pm on the A285 Station Road in Petworth. Traffic delays were being reported.

An AA Traffic News report read: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash, two vehicles involved on A285 Station Road both ways from Kilsham Lane to The Badgers Pub.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

X account @SussexIncidents reported that motorists should avoid Coultershaw bridge after the two vehicle collision – involving a pick-up truck, adding: “Emergency services are on scene.”

Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

Related topics:Traffic delaysEmergency servicesPetworthSouth East Coast Ambulance ServiceSussex Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice