West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to an industrial unit on Durban Road on Thursday evening (May 15).

A fire service spokesperson said: “Joint Fire Control sent six fire engines, an aerial ladder platform and a command support unit to the scene.

"Upon arrival firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the building and quickly extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading to neighbouring businesses.

"The fire was of accidental ignition.

"During the incident local residents were encouraged to keep their doors and windows closed due to the large smoke plume in the area.

"Two people were also treated for light smoke inhalation at the scene, but did not require hospital treatment.”

Durban Road was closed throughout the duration of the incident ‘to allow fire crews to work safely’, the fire service said.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue confirmed that it received a 999 call just after 5pm.

Joint Fire Control mobilised six units plus the Aerial Ladder Platform and Command Unit from across West Sussex.

Whilst the incident was ongoing, the fire service spokesperson said: "Crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels to tackle the fire internally and externally to bring the situation swiftly under control.

"Crews currently are still at the scene of the incident damping down hot spots. Durban Road will remain closed off by Sussex Police while firefighters remain on scene.”

Crews have since left the scene and the road has reopened.

