West Sussex man 'stuck in the mud' rescued by Fire Service

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "Yesterday at 2pm (15 August) we responded to an incident near Norfolk Bridge roundabout in Shoreham.

"Joint Fire Control mobilised the service's Technical Rescue Unit to the scene, as well as fire crews from Shoreham, Storrington and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

"Upon arrival firefighters located one man stuck in knee-deep mud.

"Crews wearing specialist water rescue suits created an inflatable rescue path to free the casualty and bring him back to safety.

“No medical assistance was required and firefighters left the scene at around 2.50pm."

1 . A1.jpg Out of the mud. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . A2.jpg The rescue in action. Photo: Eddie Mitchell