West Sussex man 'stuck in the mud' rescued by Fire Service

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 16th Aug 2024, 10:42 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2024, 10:55 BST
On August 15, West Sussex Fire & Rescue brought a man to safety in Shoreham after he was stuck in mud.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "Yesterday at 2pm (15 August) we responded to an incident near Norfolk Bridge roundabout in Shoreham.

"Joint Fire Control mobilised the service's Technical Rescue Unit to the scene, as well as fire crews from Shoreham, Storrington and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

"Upon arrival firefighters located one man stuck in knee-deep mud.

"Crews wearing specialist water rescue suits created an inflatable rescue path to free the casualty and bring him back to safety.

“No medical assistance was required and firefighters left the scene at around 2.50pm."

Out of the mud.

Out of the mud. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The rescue in action.

The rescue in action. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Crews wore 'specialist water rescue suits' and created an inflatable rescue path to free the casualty and bring him back to safety.

Crews wore 'specialist water rescue suits' and created an inflatable rescue path to free the casualty and bring him back to safety. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

