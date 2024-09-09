The Long Furlong is currently closed in both directions after an incident on Monday morning (September 9).

West Sussex Fire and Rescue released a statement at 6.30am, which read: “Long Furlong is closed in both directions at Findon this morning after a road traffic collision. Crews from Worthing Fire Station and Storrington are in attendance. Please avoid the area for the time being.”

An AA traffic map showed that traffic was building along the A27 in Worthing and the A24 in Findon too.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services are responding to a serious collision on the A280 at Long Furlong. It happened shortly before 6am and involved a lorry and a car.

"The road is closed in both directions from the A24 at Findon to the A27 near Durrington. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

“Witnesses or anyone with relevant information about the collision, such as dashcam footage, is asked to report it to Sussex Police.”

Police said information can be reported to the force online or by emailing [email protected] and quoting Operation Hemsworth.

