Southern Water first responded to the latest burst sewer pipe on Victoria Road on Tuesday night (November 19).

Teams worked ‘through the night’ to ‘assess the situation and any potential impact’.

The water company said the arrival of a fleet of tankers, storage tanks and pumping equipment would see the safe diversion of any excess flows.

A spokesperson for Southern Water told Sussex World: "Our teams are repairing a burst sewer pipe on Victoria Road in Shoreham.

"Due to the nature of the repairs and to protect customers homes and the environment we have been using 38 tankers.

"We’re sorry for the disruption this is causing customers in the area, we’re expecting the repair to be completed by the end of the weekend."

The water company said that – during this emergency activity – it anticipates that ‘some local residents’ will ‘experience noise and traffic disruption’.

A statement on the Southern Water website added: "Our customer teams will be on site, speaking to customers about what is happening and offering any support they can.

"Thank you for your patience as we fix the pipe as quickly and safely as we can.”

Southern Water provided an update on Thursday evening (November 21).

This read: “We are making good progress with the repairs to the burst sewer on Victoria Road.

"Tankers, pumping equipment and excavation machinery will be in place until the weekend whilst we repair the pipe as quickly and safely as possible.

"Traffic management will stay in place until the road and path have been reinstated.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding whilst we carry out this essential work.”

Traffic is blocked on Victoria Road, near Ropetackle – and throughout Shoreham as teams work to fix the pipe.

The news comes just weeks after a water main burst in the same area on November 2. At the time, Southern Water apologised for the disruption and reassured residents they were working to fix the issue.

Updates to follow at sussexworld.co.uk.

