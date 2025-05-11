Wildfire that impacted ‘approximately eight hectares’ of Sussex heathland was likely started by campfire

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service were called to reports of a fire at Chapel Common, near Milland, at 7.50am yesterday morning (May 11).

The fire service said nine fire engines from across West Sussex, Surrey and Hampshire attended the incident, and remained at the scene until 11pm.

Firefighters returned to the scene this morning (May 12) to carry out a reinspection and continued to dampen down the area to ensure there were no further hotspots, the fire service added.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We received a 999 call at 7:50am on Sunday morning to reports of a fire on Chapel Common near Milland.

“Throughout the day, Joint Fire Control has mobilised a total of 9 fire engines from across West Sussex, Hampshire and Surrey to the scene.

“Firefighters worked hard to extinguish the fire using jets and beaters, which covered approximately eight hectares.

“Crews remained on scene until 11pm.

“Firefighters returned to the scene this morning to carry out a reinspection and continued to dampen down the area to ensure there were no further hotspots.

“Investigations carried out at the scene suggests that the fire was started by a campfire.

“During periods of hot, dry weather we urge people to take extra care and avoid lighting fires in the countryside.

“What starts as a small fire can quickly take hold and become much larger.

“Further advice on preventing wildfires can be found at https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/fire-emergencies-and-crime/west-sussex-fire-and-rescue-service/home-fire-safety/seasonal-safety-advice-summer/.”

1 . ‘Approximately eight hectares of heathland’ in Sussex affected by wildfire ‘Approximately eight hectares of heathland’ in Sussex has been affected by a wildfire, the fire service have confirmed. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . Approximately eight hectares of heathland’ in Sussex affected by wildfire ‘Approximately eight hectares of heathland’ in Sussex has been affected by a wildfire, the fire service have confirmed. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . ‘Approximately eight hectares of heathland’ in West Sussex affected by wildfire ‘Approximately eight hectares of heathland’ in Sussex has been affected by a wildfire, the fire service have confirmed. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures