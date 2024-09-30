Woman trampled to death by cows while walking her dog in West Sussex field

By Sarah Page
Published 30th Sep 2024, 12:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A woman was trampled to death by a herd of cows while she was out walking her dog in a West Sussex field.

An inquest has heard how 55-year-old Allison Payne was walking her dog in a field off Rowner Road, Billingshurst, on August 22 2022 when the tragedy happened.

The field contained a number of grazing cattle with their calves. Allison, who lived in Billingshurst, was later found among the herd.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a record of inquest, coroner Joanne Andrews said Allison suffered “extensive critical injuries consistent with a trampling incident.”

A woman was trampled to death by cows while walking her dog in a field off Rowner Road, BillingshurstA woman was trampled to death by cows while walking her dog in a field off Rowner Road, Billingshurst
A woman was trampled to death by cows while walking her dog in a field off Rowner Road, Billingshurst

She was found dead at the scene by paramedics and died because of ‘multiple internal injuries.’

Have you read? Rogue Horsham builder conned people out of thousands for ‘shoddy work’

An inquest jury found that the injuries suffered by Allison ‘were unintended and that her death was an accident.’

Related topics:Billingshurst