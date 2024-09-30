Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman was trampled to death by a herd of cows while she was out walking her dog in a West Sussex field.

An inquest has heard how 55-year-old Allison Payne was walking her dog in a field off Rowner Road, Billingshurst, on August 22 2022 when the tragedy happened.

The field contained a number of grazing cattle with their calves. Allison, who lived in Billingshurst, was later found among the herd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a record of inquest, coroner Joanne Andrews said Allison suffered “extensive critical injuries consistent with a trampling incident.”

A woman was trampled to death by cows while walking her dog in a field off Rowner Road, Billingshurst

She was found dead at the scene by paramedics and died because of ‘multiple internal injuries.’

An inquest jury found that the injuries suffered by Allison ‘were unintended and that her death was an accident.’