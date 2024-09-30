Woman trampled to death by cows while walking her dog in West Sussex field
An inquest has heard how 55-year-old Allison Payne was walking her dog in a field off Rowner Road, Billingshurst, on August 22 2022 when the tragedy happened.
The field contained a number of grazing cattle with their calves. Allison, who lived in Billingshurst, was later found among the herd.
In a record of inquest, coroner Joanne Andrews said Allison suffered “extensive critical injuries consistent with a trampling incident.”
She was found dead at the scene by paramedics and died because of ‘multiple internal injuries.’
An inquest jury found that the injuries suffered by Allison ‘were unintended and that her death was an accident.’