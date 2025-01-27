The incident was reported on Brougham Road on Wednesday afternoon (January 22). Investigations were carried out to ‘determine any potential impact’ on nearby areas, including Brooklands Park.

“Resurfacing work on Brougham Road is now complete," a West Sussex County Council spokesperson said.

“The road was reopened to traffic last night, January 23.

“Please note that there is a small amount of remedial work that still needs to be done in the surrounding areas. We hope to complete this as quickly as possible.”

An eye-witness reported that it was a ‘serious diesel leak’, involving a lorry.

Southern Water engineers were at the scene and the police closed the road.

A Southern Water spokesperson said: “Our teams are assisting other authorities in determining the impact of the event and will help put mitigation measures in place. Protecting the environment is our priority.”

West Sussex County Council said highway operatives attended Brougham Road ‘following a significant diesel spillage from a lorry’.

A statement, issued at 5.30pm on Wednesday, read: “The road is currently closed to traffic between Chatham Road and Brougham Road to ensure public safety and allow emergency resurfacing works to be carried out as a priority.

“Utility company, Southern Water is also on site, carrying out investigations to determine any potential impact on nearby areas, including Brooklands Park.

“We appreciate local residents and road users for their patience and cooperation while we address this situation as quickly as possible.”

The county council issued an update on Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson said: “Our highways team are set to commence emergency resurfacing work on Brougham Road, Worthing, following a diesel spillage from a lorry.

“The road will be re-opened as soon as these works have been completed and we can ensure the safety of the public.

“In addition to the work on Brougham Road, we will also be carrying out works on a diesel-affected part of Dale Road, southbound, which is scheduled to begin on Friday night, January 24.

"This repair work will be managed with a lane closure and a manned Stop/Go system to minimise disruptions to local businesses and road users.

“We are grateful to residents and road users for their patience and understanding while we work to resolve this situation as quickly and safely as possible.”

1 . BROUGHAM RD WORTHING BEING RESURFACED AFTER RECENT DIESEL SPILL Emergency road resurfacing work has begun on Brougham Road in Worthing after a diesel leak. Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . IMG_0771.jpg Emergency road resurfacing work has been completed after a ‘serious diesel leak’ in Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Road in Worthing closed after 'serious diesel leak' A ‘serious diesel leak’ has been reported in Worthing – with a road closure in place. Photo: Eddie Mitchell