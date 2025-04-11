A fire broke out at the Gribble Inn pub in Oving shortly before 5pm on Friday (April 11).

This comes after a blaze left the same pub – a 16th-century thatched cottage – badly damaged on February 27.

The pub was the scene of another major fire in July, 2014, when more than 90 firefighters were called.

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said on Friday evening: “At approximately 16.53 on April 11, our Joint Fire Control received a call reporting a fire at the Gribble Inn pub in Oving, Chichester.

“Five fire engines, one ariel ladder platform and one water carrier were immediately immobilised to the scene with firefighters using breathing apparatus to tackle the fire.

"The fire was extinguished at 19.05 but crews remain at the scene monitoring and damping down.

“We are still urging residents living nearby to avoid the area including Gribble Lane which is still closed but will look to reopen within the hour. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.”

AA Traffic News reported that Gribble Lane is closed ‘due to a building fire on Gribble Lane both ways from Marlpit Lane to High Street’.

The traffic information service reported that Oving Road is also closed, adding: “Road closed due to building fire on Oving Road both ways from B2144 Drayton Lane to High Street. Gribble Lane is also closed.”

1 . Oving pub catches fire again West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said a fire broke out at the Gribble Inn in Oving, Chichester, on Friday, April 11 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Oving pub catches fire again West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said a fire broke out at the Gribble Inn in Oving, Chichester, on Friday, April 11 Photo: Eddie Mitchell