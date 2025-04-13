Sussex Police said a man is in custody this morning (Sunday, April 13) after a car ‘collided with three pedestrians’ outside Crawley Leisure Park.

"A 25-year-old woman was tragically killed in the incident involving a grey BMW 3 Series, which happened about 8.36pm on Saturday, April 12,” a police spokesperson said.

"Her sister – a 12-year-old girl – and their cousin – a 19-year-old woman – all from the local area, were seriously injured and were taken to hospital for treatment, where they remain at this time.

“Their next of kin have been informed and supported by specialist officers.”

Police said a 33-year-old man from Crawley was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs, and remains in police custody.

Chief Inspector James Davidson said: “Our thoughts are with the victims’ family at this difficult time and we ask that the public respect their right to privacy.

“I’d like to reassure the community that we swiftly arrested a suspect in connection with this tragic incident, and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances.

“The collision occurred in London Road, Crawley, immediately outside the leisure park. This is a well populated area and we’re urging anyone who saw what happened or captured any relevant mobile, dash cam or CCTV footage to please come forward.”

You can report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Roberton, or email [email protected]

The incident on Saturday evening sparked a significant emergency response.

Photos from freelance photographer Eddie Mitchell showed at least three police cars and three ambulances on scene. A BMW car was also pictured in the bushes of the road, with police surrounding the vehicle.

