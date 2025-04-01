Young woman seriously hurt after collision with taxi in West Sussex village
A young woman remains in hospital after a collision left her seriously hurt in Climping last week.
Emergency services responded to a collision on the A259 Crookthorn Lane, Climping, in the early hours of Wednesday, March 26.
“The collision involved a Honda Accord taxi and a pedestrian,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.
"The pedestrian, a 24-year-old local woman, sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital.
“The driver of the Honda, a 43-year-old man, was not injured.”
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to report it to Sussex Police online, quoting Operation Boundstone.