Emergency response after vehicle ‘went into a ditch’ in Worthing; tree falls on same road

A car is reported to have been involved in a traffic incident on Titnore Lane in Worthing during the adverse weather conditions on Monday (July 15).

The road was closed after a vehicle ‘went into a ditch’, traffic sources reported, with emergency services said to be at the scene.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "At 8.35pm yesterday, we responded to a road traffic collision at Titnore Lane, Worthing.

"Joint Fire Control sent fire engines from Worthing and East Preston to the scene, as well as a heavy rescue tender from Worthing.

"Upon arrival crews found that one vehicle had come off the road and into a ditch. Fortunately there were no persons were trapped inside the car.

"Firefighters assisted Sussex Police in making the scene safe, before leaving at around 9pm."

Freelance photographer Eddie Mitchell reported on social media that the occupant of the car ‘self released’ was ‘thankfully all ok’.

He added: “Be careful on the slippery roads, heavy surface water with debris out there.”

A tree is also reported to have fallen on A2270 Titnore Lane on Tuesday morning but was quickly cleared.

The A24 was reportedly left flooded at the Washington roundabout in West Sussex – whilst Worthing’s Newland Road was completely blocked due to floodwater. Police officers were pictured at the scene. The town’s railway station car park also experienced flooding. Click here to read more.

