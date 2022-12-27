Edit Account-Sign Out
Emergency service crews including helicopter called to search for person in Bognor Regis

Emergency service crews including a helicopter were called to search for a person in Bognor Regis on Boxing Day, the coastguard has said.

By Jacob Panons
26 minutes ago
Updated 27th Dec 2022, 1:01pm

An eye-witness said the incident happened at around 10pm last night (Monday, December 26).

A coastguard spokesperson added: “HM Coastguard was involved in a search last night in Bognor Regis. Littlehampton and Selsey coastguard rescue teams, a coastguard helicopter, Littlehampton RNLI lifeboat and Sussex Police were all involved in the search.

"The person was found safe by police at an address in land.”

Emergency service crews were called to search for a person in Bognor Regis on Boxing Day, the coastguard said. Picture from Eddie Mitchell
Littlehampton RNLI confirmed it was called to the launch yesterday evening.

Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.