Emergency service crews including helicopter called to search for person in Bognor Regis

An eye-witness said the incident happened at around 10pm last night (Monday, December 26).
A coastguard spokesperson added: “HM Coastguard was involved in a search last night in Bognor Regis. Littlehampton and Selsey coastguard rescue teams, a coastguard helicopter, Littlehampton RNLI lifeboat and Sussex Police were all involved in the search.
"The person was found safe by police at an address in land.”
Littlehampton RNLI confirmed it was called to the launch yesterday evening.
Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.