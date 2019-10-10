Emergency services called to accident involving pedestrian on A259

A pedestrian has been involved in an accident on the A259 between Rottingdean and Saltdean this morning (Thursday), according to traffic reports.

Long delays have been reported on the approach to the junction with Cranleigh Avenue, in Saltdean

Emergency services were reportedly on the scene, dealing with the incident, which was cleared shortly before 9am.

However, there is still significant congestion in the area, according to reports.

Have you read?: Man, 19, charged with Brighton Marina Asda cycling offences

Police seize ‘large quantity of Class A drugs and cash’ in Brighton

Accident

A Brighton dog has been nominated for a national bravery award