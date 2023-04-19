Several people reported breathing difficulties at an industrial site in Chichester yesterday (Tuesday, April 18).

Emergency services were called to Chichester Food Park in Bognor Road before 6pm after several people reported that they were suffering with breathing difficulties.

It was suggested that there may have been a chemical spill but the ambulance service has corrected this.

The people were all treated at the scene.

South East Coast Ambulance Service

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “Last night at 5.52pm we responded to an incident at Bognor Road, Chichester.

“Five fire engines, a breathing apparatus support unit and command support unit were sent to the scene.

“Firefighters supported colleagues from South East Coast Ambulance Service, and left the scene at around 7.15pm.”