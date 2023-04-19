Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago What time is PMQs on today?
18 minutes ago Spotify down: users experience problems with music streaming platform
1 hour ago Rishi Sunak declares wife’s shares in firm amid investigation
1 hour ago Tesco ordered to drop yellow Clubcard logo after Lidl legal dispute
3 hours ago Murder investigation launched as man stabbed after car rammed
3 hours ago Barry Humphries rushed to hospital in serious condition

Emergency services called to Chichester Food Park after multiple people suffer breathing difficulties

Several people reported breathing difficulties at an industrial site in Chichester yesterday (Tuesday, April 18).

By Joe Stack
Published 19th Apr 2023, 14:01 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 14:01 BST

Emergency services were called to Chichester Food Park in Bognor Road before 6pm after several people reported that they were suffering with breathing difficulties.

It was suggested that there may have been a chemical spill but the ambulance service has corrected this.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The people were all treated at the scene.

Most Popular
South East Coast Ambulance ServiceSouth East Coast Ambulance Service
South East Coast Ambulance Service

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “Last night at 5.52pm we responded to an incident at Bognor Road, Chichester.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Five fire engines, a breathing apparatus support unit and command support unit were sent to the scene.

“Firefighters supported colleagues from South East Coast Ambulance Service, and left the scene at around 7.15pm.”

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) confirmed that crews attended and that people were assessed and treated people at the scene. No one required further hospital treatment.

Related topics:Emergency servicesWest Sussex FireSouth East Coast Ambulance Service