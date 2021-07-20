Emergency services called to house fire in Polegate
Fire crews attended a fire at a residential property in Polegate today.
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 3:35 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 5:01 pm
East Sussex Fire & Rescue was called to the property in Church Road this afternoon (Tuesday, July 20).
A spokesperson for the service said, “We were called at 2.15pm to attend. The fire is in the roof space of the property.
“Crews from Eastbourne, Seaford and Herstmonceux are currently in attendance.
“Firefighters are using two breathing apparatus, two main jets, one hose reel jet and a hydrant to extinguish the fire.
“All persons are accounted for.”
Sussex Police confirmed officers supported the fire service during the incident.