Emergency services called to house fire in Polegate

Fire crews attended a fire at a residential property in Polegate today.

By India Wentworth
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 3:35 pm
Updated Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 5:01 pm

East Sussex Fire & Rescue was called to the property in Church Road this afternoon (Tuesday, July 20).

A spokesperson for the service said, “We were called at 2.15pm to attend. The fire is in the roof space of the property.

“Crews from Eastbourne, Seaford and Herstmonceux are currently in attendance.

Polegate fire (July 20). Photo by Nathan Dunbar. SUS-210720-153023001
Polegate fire (July 20). Photo by Nathan Dunbar. SUS-210720-153023001

“Firefighters are using two breathing apparatus, two main jets, one hose reel jet and a hydrant to extinguish the fire.

“All persons are accounted for.”

Sussex Police confirmed officers supported the fire service during the incident.

Polegate fire (July 20). Photo by Nathan Dunbar. SUS-210720-153001001
Polegate fire (July 20). Photo by Nathan Dunbar. SUS-210720-153012001
Polegate fire (July 20). Photo from Dan Jessup. SUS-210720-154926001
Polegate fire (July 20). Photo from Dan Jessup. SUS-210720-154948001
Polegate fire (July 20). Photo from Dan Jessup. SUS-210720-154936001
Emergency servicesPolegate