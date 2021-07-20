Emergency services called to house fire in Polegate

East Sussex Fire & Rescue was called to the property in Church Road this afternoon (Tuesday, July 20).

A spokesperson for the service said, “We were called at 2.15pm to attend. The fire is in the roof space of the property.

“Crews from Eastbourne, Seaford and Herstmonceux are currently in attendance.

Polegate fire (July 20). Photo by Nathan Dunbar. SUS-210720-153023001

“Firefighters are using two breathing apparatus, two main jets, one hose reel jet and a hydrant to extinguish the fire.

“All persons are accounted for.”

Sussex Police confirmed officers supported the fire service during the incident.

Polegate fire (July 20). Photo by Nathan Dunbar. SUS-210720-153001001

Polegate fire (July 20). Photo by Nathan Dunbar. SUS-210720-153012001

Polegate fire (July 20). Photo from Dan Jessup. SUS-210720-154926001

Polegate fire (July 20). Photo from Dan Jessup. SUS-210720-154948001