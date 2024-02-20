BREAKING

Emergency services called to reports of fire at East Sussex residential park

Emergency services called to reports of fire at a residential park in East Sussex.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 20th Feb 2024, 12:49 GMT
Updated 20th Feb 2024, 12:53 GMT

Fire crews, police and paramedics were called to Deanland Wood Park in Golden Cross, at 9.10am this morning (Tuesday, February 20).

The incident was confirmed to be a power surge that affected 15 premises and resulted in loss of electricity.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews carried out checks of each premises with thermal imaging cameras and isolated electrics.

“Welfare checks were conducted for residents and home safety advice given.

“SECAmb and police were also in attendance.”

Emergency services attended the scene this morning.

1. Emergency services attend incident at East Sussex residential park

Emergency services attended the scene this morning. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Emergency services attended the scene this morning.

2. Emergency services attend incident at East Sussex residential park

Emergency services attended the scene this morning. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Emergency services attended the scene this morning.

3. Emergency services attend incident at East Sussex residential park

Emergency services attended the scene this morning. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Emergency services attended the scene this morning.

4. Emergency services attend incident at East Sussex residential park

Emergency services attended the scene this morning. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Related topics:Emergency services