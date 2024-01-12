Emergency services called to tackle van fire in Eastbourne
Emergency services were called to Eastbourne late last night (January 11) to help tackle a blaze from a van.
Fire crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue were on the scene to extinguish the fire which engulfed a waste collection van late on Thursday, January 11 on Park Lane in the town.
Despite efforts the van suffered significant damage with the vehicle due to the surrounding blaze,
Flames continued to rage from inside the van while firefighters doused the inside of the vehicle at around 11.45pm.
