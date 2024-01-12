BREAKING

Emergency services called to tackle van fire in Eastbourne

Emergency services were called to Eastbourne late last night (January 11) to help tackle a blaze from a van.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 12th Jan 2024, 10:47 GMT
Updated 12th Jan 2024, 11:02 GMT

Fire crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue were on the scene to extinguish the fire which engulfed a waste collection van late on Thursday, January 11 on Park Lane in the town.

Despite efforts the van suffered significant damage with the vehicle due to the surrounding blaze,

Flames continued to rage from inside the van while firefighters doused the inside of the vehicle at around 11.45pm.

