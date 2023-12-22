BREAKING

Emergency services called to tractor destroyed by blaze on East Sussex road

Emergency services have been called today (December 22) to a tractor that has been destroyed in a blaze on an East Sussex road.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 15:12 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 15:15 GMT

Beachy Head Road in East Dean has closed following a tractor fire at 12.20pm.

15 tonnes of hay were caught alight at the scene.

In a statement, a spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue said: "We were called at 12.20pm to Beachy Head Road, East Dean to reports of a tractor fire on the main road.

"15 tonnes of hay and a trailer were alight and crews are on scene.

"They are allowing it to burn in a controlled way, with a covering jet of water."

Sussex Police are also said to be in attendance at the scene of the incident.

Emergency services called to tractor destroyed by blaze on East Sussex road

1. Emergency services called to tractor destroyed by blaze on East Sussex road

Emergency services called to tractor destroyed by blaze on East Sussex road Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Emergency services called to tractor destroyed by blaze on East Sussex road

2. Emergency services called to tractor destroyed by blaze on East Sussex road

Emergency services called to tractor destroyed by blaze on East Sussex road Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Emergency services called to tractor destroyed by blaze on East Sussex road

3. Emergency services called to tractor destroyed by blaze on East Sussex road

Emergency services called to tractor destroyed by blaze on East Sussex road Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Emergency services called to tractor destroyed by blaze on East Sussex road

4. Emergency services called to tractor destroyed by blaze on East Sussex road

Emergency services called to tractor destroyed by blaze on East Sussex road Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Emergency servicesEast DeanSussex Police