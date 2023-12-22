Emergency services called to tractor destroyed by blaze on East Sussex road

Emergency services have been called today (December 22) to a tractor that has been destroyed in a blaze on an East Sussex road.

Beachy Head Road in East Dean has closed following a tractor fire at 12.20pm.

15 tonnes of hay were caught alight at the scene.

In a statement, a spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue said: "We were called at 12.20pm to Beachy Head Road, East Dean to reports of a tractor fire on the main road.

"15 tonnes of hay and a trailer were alight and crews are on scene.

"They are allowing it to burn in a controlled way, with a covering jet of water."

Sussex Police are also said to be in attendance at the scene of the incident.

