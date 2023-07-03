The fire service has issued an update after a blaze broke out at Arun Leisure Centre.

At about 3pm crews from Bognor Regis, Chichester, Selsey and Littlehampton were scrambled to the Bognor leisure centre, in Felpham Road, following reports of a fire breaking out this afternoon (Monday, July 3).

Residents have since been thanked for their patience as crews damp down at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An update read: “The fire is now surrounded and crews at the scene are damping down remaining hotspots.

Arun Leisure Centre

“The incident is now being scaled down. Thank you to local residents for your patience.”

In earlier statement on social media, a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are at the scene of a fire involving Arun Leisure Centre on Felpham Way in Bognor Regis. Fire engines from @BognorFire @ChichesterFire @LittlehamptonFS and @SelseyFire in attendance along with the aerial ladder platform from @WorthingFire. Please avoid the area.”

Arun District Council praised the efforts of the emergency services personnel at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “We want to reassure you that all is under control at Arun Leisure Centre and everyone is safe and sound. The fire is extinguished with cosmetic damage detected. We will be checking everything again later but no need to panic.