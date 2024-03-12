Emergency services on the scene as car collides with building in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At 6.19pm crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue as well as police and ambulance services arrived at Trinity Place in the town following reports of a car colliding with a building.

The smell of gas was also reported at the property and a woman was released from the car with crews using the Technical Rescue Unit.

