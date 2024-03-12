Emergency services on the scene as car collides with building in Eastbourne
At 6.19pm crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue as well as police and ambulance services arrived at Trinity Place in the town following reports of a car colliding with a building.
The smell of gas was also reported at the property and a woman was released from the car with crews using the Technical Rescue Unit.
In a statement, a spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called at 6.19pm on March 11 to reports of a car colliding with a building on Trinity Place in Eastbourne.
“The smell of gas was also reported.
“One woman has been released from the car with crews using the Technical Rescue Unit to safely move the vehicle. A 50 metre cordon was put in place.
“Ambulance and police were also informed.
“Gas engineers have attended to check for any gas leaks.
“Members of the public are being reminded they can report a gas or carbon monoxide emergency, or if a pipeline is struck (even if no gas leak has occurred) by calling 0800 111 999 - 24 hours a day. The same number should be used if you smell gas.”