Emergency services rushed to the scene in Steyning after reports that a man had fallen from a ladderEmergency services rushed to the scene in Steyning after reports that a man had fallen from a ladder
Emergency services rush to scene after man hurt in Steyning incident

Emergency services rushed to the scene of an incident in Steyning this afternoon (Tuesday) after a man was injured in a fall from a ladder.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 26th Sep 2023, 16:40 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 16:43 BST

Crews from the South East Coast Ambulance Service, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and Sussex Police were called to a building in The Crescent after reports of the incident.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: “We were called to Christ the King Church, Steyning, to reports of a fall from height. Ambulance crews including our Hazardous Area Response Team attended and one person was assessed and treated before being taken to Worthing Hospital with injuries including an arm injury.”

Crews at the scene of an incident in Steyning this afternoon.

