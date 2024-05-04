Emergency services tackling fire in East Sussex
Emergency services are tackling a fire in East Sussex this evening (Saturday, May 4).
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service are on the scene at Lymden Lane, Stonegate, with ‘a number of appliances’.
Police are reportedly assisting with traffic control, while residents have been asked to avoid the area.
A spokesperson for ESFRS said: “Please avoid the area and local residents should keep windows and doors shut.”
