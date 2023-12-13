Emergency vigil in Worthing for Gaza's children
Children's clothing was hung between trees; people wrote names and ages of some of the children who have been killed, and pinned these to the clothing.
It was a powerful, visceral reminder of the impact of the conflict on the most vulnerable.
Children also decorated hearts and doves with messages of peace to add to the display.
It was very moving to see the community come together to remember that these children are not numbers and to say the names of these young lives lost.
Parents for Peace Worthing was set up by three local mothers with the aim of organising child and family friendly solidarity events for children affected by conflict.
Future events are planned so keep an eye on the Instagram page @parentsforpeace_worthing.