Emergency vigil in Worthing for Gaza's children

On Sunday, Parents for Peace Worthing held an emergency vigil to remember the 10,000 children who are estimated to have been killed in Gaza.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Children's clothing was hung between trees; people wrote names and ages of some of the children who have been killed, and pinned these to the clothing.

It was a powerful, visceral reminder of the impact of the conflict on the most vulnerable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children also decorated hearts and doves with messages of peace to add to the display.

Vigil for children in Gaza

It was very moving to see the community come together to remember that these children are not numbers and to say the names of these young lives lost.

Parents for Peace Worthing was set up by three local mothers with the aim of organising child and family friendly solidarity events for children affected by conflict.