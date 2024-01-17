Emma Bridgewater and David Austin® announce charity collaboration with the National Garden Scheme
The iconic British pottery brand Emma Bridgewater has joined hands with famous rose grower David Austin® to design a mug honouring their joyful Bring Me Sunshine® (Ausernie) English rose – named after the heart-warming tune made famous by comedy duo Morecambe and Wise.
“As huge admirers of Emma Bridgewater’s work, we’re thrilled to not only see one of our most popular roses adorned onto the mugs but also dovetail our efforts to support the National Garden Scheme, a charity we each value greatly,” said David Austin, at David Austin Roses.
Chosen because of its mood-boosting apricot and golden yellow colouring that translates beautifully onto pottery, the Bring Me Sunshine Half Pint Mug is an exclusive creation that celebrates great British craftsmanship and the country’s many glorious gardens. It is available from our National Garden Scheme online shop here. It can also be purchased directly from Emma Bridgewater, David Austin Roses or as part of David Austin®s brand new gift box that comes with the mug, one of our National Garden Scheme A5 illustrated notebooks and a voucher for any David Austin® rose, with Emma Bridgewater directly donating £5 to the National Garden Scheme for every mug sold.
Commenting, Chief Executive of the National Garden Scheme, George Plumptre said: “We are thrilled to have the support of this power duo of iconic British brands in helping us to raise funds and awareness of our work in 2024. The Bring Me Sunshine mug and rose exemplify the joy that gardens and a great mug of tea can bring, and the exclusive access to Mr Austin Senior’s garden in June is something extraordinarily special which we know garden visitors will love.”