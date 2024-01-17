Emma Bridgewater and David Austin® announce charity collaboration with the National Garden Scheme

Getting 2024 off to a positive start, Emma Bridgewater and David Austin® have announced their charitable collaboration in support of the National Garden Scheme.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The iconic British pottery brand Emma Bridgewater has joined hands with famous rose grower David Austin® to design a mug honouring their joyful Bring Me Sunshine® (Ausernie) English rose – named after the heart-warming tune made famous by comedy duo Morecambe and Wise.

“As huge admirers of Emma Bridgewater’s work, we’re thrilled to not only see one of our most popular roses adorned onto the mugs but also dovetail our efforts to support the National Garden Scheme, a charity we each value greatly,” said David Austin, at David Austin Roses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chosen because of its mood-boosting apricot and golden yellow colouring that translates beautifully onto pottery, the Bring Me Sunshine Half Pint Mug is an exclusive creation that celebrates great British craftsmanship and the country’s many glorious gardens. It is available from our National Garden Scheme online shop here. It can also be purchased directly from Emma Bridgewater, David Austin Roses or as part of David Austin®s brand new gift box that comes with the mug, one of our National Garden Scheme A5 illustrated notebooks and a voucher for any David Austin® rose, with Emma Bridgewater directly donating £5 to the National Garden Scheme for every mug sold.

Bring Me Sunshine Half Pint Mug celebrates great British craftsmanship and glorious NGS gardens.