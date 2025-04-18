Emsworth Arts Trail: everything walkable and nearly a hundred artists

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Emsworth Arts Trail 2025 is promising “a journey of artistic exploration” across two weekends – April 26-27 and May 3, 4 and 5.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visit the website to find out more about the artists and pick up a trail guide in shops throughout Emsworth: https://emsworthartstrail.org.uk

Spokeswoman Samantha Millington-Ringwood said: “Emsworth has established itself as a premier destination for art enthusiasts during the Emsworth Arts Trail. This spring marks the 24th year of the trail, featuring 98 artists who will open their studios and participate in group exhibitions. All venues are conveniently located within walking distance of the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Located in our picturesque town, the trail serves as a centre of independent creativity, featuring a close-knit artistic community that shares their passion with visitors from various locations. Initially founded by a small group of artists, the trail has expanded and gained recognition as an engaging experience for art enthusiasts and casual visitors alike, providing an opportunity to explore creativity throughout Emsworth.

“We are pleased to introduce 14 new artists to the trail this year, showcasing a diverse range of art forms including sculpture, painting, printmaking, textiles, woodwork, jewellery, glass, and more, with prices accessible to all. Visiting artist studios provides a unique opportunity to gain insights into their techniques and inspirations within a relaxed setting. With artists participating in group exhibitions at community centres, pop-up galleries, and private gardens, there is creative expression to be discovered throughout the town.

“All venues on the Emsworth Arts Trail are located within a mile of the village centre, ensuring a compact and easily navigable experience. Many visitors choose to enjoy a family day out by walking, cycling, or using scooters, guided by the maps provided in the trail guide. “Ample parking is available, and the area is well-serviced by regular trains and buses. Additionally, there is a wide selection of cafes, restaurants and pubs for essential refreshment breaks, catering to both leisurely lunches and quick coffee stops.

“Local businesses have partnered with artists participating in the trail, showcasing their artwork in shop windows. Each display includes a biography of the artist and a trail guide number, providing valuable insights into the artists' backgrounds and contributions.