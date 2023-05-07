Edit Account-Sign Out
Emsworth Sports and social club launch promotional video ahead of LD Club Fest

Emsworth sports and social club have launched a promo video ahead of the LD Club Fest which takes place on July 8 between 2pm and 9pm.

By Jack RatcliffeContributor
Published 7th May 2023, 10:31 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 10:32 BST

The club have launched a promo video which advertises the festival which includes what to expect on the day as well as the businesses which are helping out and supporting the event.

The festival will feature a lorry as the main stage thanks to Botrills Transport of Chichester which will host a wide varitety of acts throught the day.

Sounds Aloud Disco's will be helping out with all Sound and Lighting and will be assisting all bands, singers and dancers with anything technical needed throughout the day.

Promo Video can be found on the facebook pages below by clicking the links

Emsworth Sports and Social Club and Sounds Aloud would like to give a massive thank you to Botrills transport, Fairy Dust Face Paint, Island Dreams Ice Cream, Parky's Grill and potato bar, Hamspire Cosplay and all acts throught the day for supporting the event.

To find out more about the event or to watch the promo video you can go onto the emsworth clubs facebook page by clicking the link - https://www.facebook.com/emsworthclub/?locale=en_GB

You can also go onto the LD Disco facebook page by clicking the link - https://www.facebook.com/EmsworthLDdisco?locale=en_GB

Related topics:Chichester