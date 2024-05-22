‘Enabling’ work to start at The Arcade, Bognor Regis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Arun District Council is pleased to announce that a series of ‘enabling’ works will start this month (May) at The Arcade in Bognor Regis.

Arun District Council is pleased to announce that a series of ‘enabling’ works will start this month (May) at The Arcade in Bognor Regis.

The ‘enabling’ work will allow The Arcade to be prepared for its rejuvenation and the wider benefits this will provide for Bognor Regis town centre, for which the district council will be bringing forward plans later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘enabling’ improvements will pave the way for the rejuvenation by enhancing the condition of this early Edwardian building through an improved building fabric, modern insulation and better energy efficiency.

Bognor Regis Arcade, which first opened in 1902.

The main rejuvenation plans for The Arcade are being brought forward following the award of a grant to the district council by the Brownfield Land Release Fund and will be subject to full public consultation before a planning application is submitted to the council in the coming months.

The plans comprise the complete refurbishment and extension of The Arcade’s upper floors, (which are currently vacant) and creation of around 36 character town centre apartments, alongside additional ground floor retail space and external amenity space, whilst also restoring and preserving wherever possible the original features of this grand old building, which first opened in 1902.

Rejuvenation of The Arcade will directly benefit its shops and services in the long term by creating additional footfall. This will help to generate extra spending in The Arcade’s shops and restaurants and wider adjacent areas, as well as contributing to the growth of the evening economy in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building will undergo significant enhancements to improve its aesthetic appeal and visual attractiveness, as well as making it more weatherproof, to make sure it stands the test of time. These renovations will not only improve energy efficiency, but also enhance the overall image of the town centre. Furthermore, rejuvenation of The Arcade will strengthen this key link between the town centre and the seafront, creating a more seamless and enjoyable experience for residents and visitors alike.

Councillor Martin Lury, Leader of Arun District Council, said, “The council is committed to the regeneration of our historic seaside towns, such as Bognor Regis. This initial work on The Arcade is the first step towards its wider rejuvenation, complementing the forthcoming new Alexandra Theatre and a range of other exciting projects in the town.”

The district council has appointed a specialist building contractor to undertake the programme of ‘enabling’ work, which will start shortly and is anticipated to take approximately 20 weeks to complete.

The majority of the work will comprise activity on the upper floors of The Arcade to remove internal walls and partitions in the unused areas of the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The district council will be launching a public consultation in the coming months on The Arcade rejuvenation plans, providing the opportunity for the local community to view the plans, engage with the council’s regeneration team and provide valuable feedback.