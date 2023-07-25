Enchanting SeaMagic Sidley family fun day sets sail on Saturday August 12

Prepare for an enchanting coastal adventure as SeaMagic Sidley, a free community family fun day event, sweeps into Sidley's recreation ground on August 12 from 11am to 3pm.

Experience a day filled with seaside wonder featuring sea-themed performances and activities for all ages. Local drumming group STIX Drummers will kick off the event with infectious rhythmic beats.

Enjoy The Show Globe’s Sea Sphere, a captivating mermaid that will transport audiences to a magical marine world. Embark on storytelling adventures with the talented duo Xanthe Gresham and Kate Daisy Grant as they weave maritime stories and legends that will ignite the imagination.

Engage with The Penguins by Creature Encounter, a delightful and interactive family show that brings lovable penguins to life. Join Xena Flame's Hula Hooping workshop for spinning fun and fantastic tricks that will leave everyone joyfully twirling and find the charming Dolly Delicious, a local stilt walker, mingling amongst crowds.

SeaMagic: BN9

Be mesmerised by local dance performances, including MK Studios, as they showcase their talent and prepare to be wowed by the Tornado Twirlstars, a local majorette's group, as they synchronise their impressive routines. Local Morris Dancers Rheda’s Dream will doubt be a hit with their dazzling moves.

Embrace your creativity with the costume competition, where participants can dress up as mermaids, sea monsters, sailors, fish folk, or smugglers and participate in a small parade to showcase their imaginative ensembles. Prizes await those with the most enchanting and original outfits.

In addition to the performances, SeaMagic Sidley will offer an array of local stalls with engaging activities for children, from face painting to arts and crafts, ensuring there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Mark your calendars and join SeaMagic Sidley on August 12t from 11am to 3pm at Sidley recreation ground. Admission is free, and the event warmly welcomes the entire community. The local events company will produce the event 18 Hours on behalf of Heart of Sidley.