Enchanting "SeaMagic Sidley" is a roaring success.

The sun finally came out for SeaMagic Sidley, which took place last Saturday August 12th. Locals came out in their droves to Sidley recreation ground to enjoy the free community fun day which included sea themed performances and activities for all to enjoy.

The event brought together local and international performers including The Show Globe’s “Sea Sphere” which mesmerised audiences young and old and “The Penguins” by Creature Encounters, whose delightful interactions were a real crowd pleaser. Storytellers Xanthe Gresham and Kate Daisy Grant captivated the imagination with their maritime tales, plus well-known local performers entertained the crowd including Ben Watson as compere, stilt walker Dolly Delicious, hula artist Xena Flame and Stix Drummers. Local talent was very much displayed through the skilful majorette group Tornado Twilstars and the dazzling Morris dancers Rheda’s Dream.

Mermaids, sea monsters, sailors, pirates and Heart of Sidley’s very own SID participated in the parade led by Stix Drummers, with the Mayor of Bexhill Lynn Brailsford and Cllr Sam Coleman judging the much-anticipated costume competition.

There was a scrumptious BBQ organised by the Scouts and a number of local community stalls, who presented a host of engaging activities for children, including face painting, cricket games and arts & crafts, ensuring there was something for everyone to enjoy.

Linda Seddon, Heart of Sidley Partner, said: "Everyone I’ve seen or spoken to since the event, has said they absolutely LOVED it! This was our first summer fun day that we’ve been able to do since before lockdown, and we know how important it is for the local community to have opportunities to come together like this."

Tanya Vice, Heart of Sidley project co-ordinator, said: "SeaMagic Sidley was a wonderful opportunity for us to also be able to consult with the community on our proposed hub development and pitch improvements at Sidley Rec, from our Levelling Up Fund success in partnership with Rother District Council and the De La Warr Pavilion. We’ve had such fantastic feedback from the community on SeaMagic Sidley, and it’s been good to see everyone enjoying it so much and getting involved in so many different ways."

If you would like to find out more about Heart of Sidley or about getting involved, go to www.heartofsidley.co.uk.