End of term festivities at Felpham Community College
The Christmas Craft Fair was a great success at the end of November, and following this there was the annual Carol Service at St Mary's Church in Felpham, on Wednesday 13th December.
This was a community event and included FCC pianists, the school choir, orchestra, staff choir and a performance from some of the sixth form students. It was lovely to see so many people attending and joining in.
On Thursday 7th December, staff held a staff Christmas jumper day, raising money for Save the Children.
Then on the last day of term - Friday 15th December - students and staff were invited to wear non-uniform for the day to fundraise for Stonepillow.
Finally, the FCC Rights Respecting Schools Ambassador Miss Jarvis has been running a Christmas card act of craftivism.
A group of students have spent time making Christmas cards that will be sent to Chestnut Tree House and others in need during the festive season, to spread festive spirit!
Toby Clegg, Head Student, commented: "It has been a really busy term.
"Welcoming our new year 7 students in September seems like so long ago but in other ways the term has gone really fast!
"We have done lots of charity events this term and it has been nice to finish off by raising money for both local and international charities.