End of year gigs for music practitioners at Horsham school

Collyer’s Music Practitioners’ students finished their year by performing in their bands for the end of year gigs.

The students had been preparing for two months to either play a range of songs in genres chosen by themselves, or setting up the necessary PA equipment and doing the sound engineering for the events.

Dan Page, Collyer’s Head of Music, explained: “Live performance is at the heart of the music department, and is consistently the students’ favourite part of studying here - even for those who may be a little apprehensive about performing in front of other people.

“It’s so rewarding to see students overcome stage fright and take ownership of their own unique role in their band or tech’ team, as they grow in confidence and practical experience over the two years. These live performances are a real highlight of the academic year, and the student audience members are always very encouraging and responsive.”

The Music Practitioners course allows students to choose either a performance or technical pathway in contemporary music and is ideal preparation for university or music college due to the UCAS points it carries and similarity in structure and content to degree courses. The course is equally well suited to students who wish to pursue a vocational route after college, as it gives them the opportunity to develop industry standard practical skills.

Rob Hussey, Collyer’s Vice Principal (Curriculum) said: “Colossal thanks to everyone involved for creating this celebration of yet another excellent year for our music department.”

