England fans get free crazy golf in Hastings when the Lionesses play

Hastings Adventure Golf is roaring on the Lionesses to go all the way in their Women’s World Cup campaign in Australia and New Zealand later this month.
By Eddie CollinsContributor
Published 20th Jul 2023, 15:03 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 15:04 BST

Visitors decked out in England kit, or red and white clothing in honour of the national team, will receive a free second course – for every adult paying full price for their first round. England’s campaign kicks off with matches against Haiti (22 July), Denmark (28 July) and China (1 August)

The seaside attraction in Pelham Place has also renamed the holes across its courses in honour of the England team’s squad numbers. Alongside free rounds of golf, there will also be a bespoke range of England-inspired food on offer.

In celebration of England’s leading scorer, the limited edition 'Stanway' Strawberry will be available for the duration of the tournament. Plus, the Lionesses 'Russo' Ripple – a footballing twist on the classic Raspberry Ripple – will also be available on-site with 20p from each sale going to the Oliver Curd Trust, our charity partner of the year.

Caddie Bears roaring on the Lionesses

The three courses will be decked out in England’s team colours, including the famous windmill hole sporting a St George’s flag in support of the England Women's football team.

Director of Hastings Adventure Golf, Simon Tompkins, said: “The Lionesses are the team to beat going into the Women’s World Cup, having won the Women’s Euros almost a year ago.

Everyone at Hastings Adventure Golf is getting behind the team, and to show our support, we’ve renamed all the holes on the courses after the England squad. We’re also launching a limited-edition range of desserts, which will be a welcome sweet treat after a round of seaside crazy golf. We can’t wait to see the course buzzing with support for the Lionesses this summer.”

For further information, visit here or download the Hastings Adventure Golf App here.

