England's Medieval Festival announces new home in the heart of the Ashdown Forest

The King’s Grove, Pippingford Park, East Sussex England's Medieval Festival is the UK’s most authentic, one-of-a-kind medieval themed festival, and perfect to immerse yourself in the sights, sounds, smells and spectacle of medieval times. A must-see event for all ages to attend, where visitors can step back in time for the day, or stay for the weekend of August 26, 27 and 28.

After almost 30 hugely successful and happy years at Herstmonceux Castle, England’s Medieval Festival is now firmly nestled into The King’s Grove, Pippingford Park, in the heart of the Ashdown Forest. The King’s Grove is an historic royal location where Kings, nobility and invited guests came together to hunt, train for war, test their skills amongst each other, and most importantly to celebrate at a medieval festival.

On this August Bank holiday weekend, all members of society are invited by the King to come to experience and revel in the sights, sounds, skills, food, and drink at the annual England's Medieval Festival. Real ales, mead, and medieval style food, with plenty of contemporary options, is all on offer for visitors to enjoy. The Buxom Wench and Knight’s Taverns serve up traditional ale and brilliant entertainment.

As well as the amazing atmosphere, visitors can enjoy the thrill of jousting, the knight’s tournament, archers in action, a cannon bombardment, and a magnificent grand parade. Wander through the medieval shopping market and the living history village. Meet traditional crafts people, and take part in medieval experiences like blacksmithing, arrow making, brass-rubbing, calligraphy, and wood working. There’s plenty of opportunity to join the fun with have-a-go jousting, archery, axe throwing, sword school, forest school and the not to be missed Kid’s Battle!

Jousters at England's Medieval Festival. Photo from England's Medieval Festival

Kid’s Kingdom is a world of mini medieval fun, with jesters, jugglers, magicians, and wizards. Spend time in the King’s Grove, Witches Circle, and the traditional hand-fasting ceremonies and rituals areas.

There is a full line-up of traditional medieval music during the day and for guests staying for the full weekend there is foot-stomping folk music in the evenings plus a moonlit cinema showing medieval themed classics, star-gazing talks, and a bonfire.

By car The King’s Grove, Pippingford Park is off the A22, 18 miles north-east of Brighton and about 32 miles south of London. The nearest train stations are East Grinstead, Tunbridge Wells and Uckfield which have regular connections to and from London and the south coast.